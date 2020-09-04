Highlights: Railways will run special train for NDA-Naval Academy exam in Maharashtra

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal released the list of trains, will be operated from different stations

Railways will operate special trains on 4, 5 and 6 September, Mumbai and Pune will also have stops

Mumbai

It has been decided to run special trains on behalf of Railways for various exams (NDA Exams in Maharashtra) to be held in different parts of Maharashtra between 4 to 6 September. A list of trains for these examinations of National Defense Academy and Naval Academy has also been released by the Railways. This list has been shared by Railway Minister Piyush Goyal on his Twitter handle.

Releasing the list, Piyush Goyal wrote in his tweet, ‘Railways will operate special trains on September 4, 5 and 6 to further facilitate the candidates appearing for the National Defense Academy and Naval Academy examinations. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Railways will leave no stone unturned to help the students. ‘

Trains will run from different stations in Maharashtra

The trains that Railways has decided to run on the day of these exams will be run in different parts of Maharashtra. Arrangements will also be made for social distancing and corona protocol to be followed among the candidates who sit in these trains. See list of trains:

Operation in all areas including Pune, Mumbai

According to the Railways, these trains will run from Pune, Ahmednagar, Akola, Jalgaon, Nagpur, Amravati, Solapur, Ahmednagar, Pune and Nashik stations of Maharashtra. Apart from this, trains will also be operated from some other stations.

Railways has prepared

Thousands of candidates have been estimated to go from one place to another with these trains on the day of 6 September. Since these trains are to be run from many such stoppages where there is a large number of patients of Kovid, the Railways has made a strong preparation for safety.