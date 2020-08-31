Ministry of Railways has decided to run special local trains in Mumbai for JEE-NEET candidates. Railway Minister Piyush Goyal issued a statement saying, “For the convenience of the candidates and their parents joining the exam of NEET-JEE, Railways has decided to run special trains.”On the other hand, senior BJP leader and former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis tweeted and thanked Home Minister Amit Shah on the Railway Ministry’s decision. He said, “Thank you Home Minister Amit Shah for running the local trains for NEET-JEE exam”.



Appeal to ordinary passengers, do not board these trains

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal has appealed to ordinary passengers not to board these trains. The Railway Ministry issued a statement saying, “Only the JEE-NEET candidates’ admit card will be valid proof for boarding the train on the exam day. Instructions have been issued to security personnel and railwaymen for this.