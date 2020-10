Vehicle number Train name Event 02422 Jamoothavi-Ajmer Express Canceled for October 21 02421 Ajmer-Jammu Tawi Express Canceled for October 22 04887 Barmer-Rishikesh Express Special Train Canceled 22 October 04888 Rishikesh-Barmer Express Train 21 October Canceled 04519 Delhi-Bhatinda Express Special Train Canceled October 21-22 04520 Bhatinda-Delhi Express Special Train Canceled October 21-22 02471 Sriganganagar-Delhi Express Special Train Canceled October 21-22 02472 Delhi-Sriganganagar Express Special Train Canceled October 21-22 09612 Ajmer-Amritsar Express Special Train Canceled 22 October 09613 Amritsar-Ajmer Express Special Train 21 October Canceled 02054 Haridwar-Amritsar Jan Shatabdi Express Special Train 21 October Canceled 02053 Amritsar-Haridwar Jan Shatabdi Express special train 21 October Canceled 02231 Lucknow-Chandigarh Express Special Train 21 October Canceled 02232 Chandigarh-Lucknow Express Special Train 21 October Canceled

