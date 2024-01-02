Railways | Train traffic stopped on Rantarada, a moose got under the train

The aim is to replace long-distance trains with buses between Kirkkonummi and Karjaa.

Train service is temporarily closed between Kirkkonummi and Karjaa, informs VR. The reason is a moose caught under the train. VR announced the matter at 6:30 on Tuesday in the early evening.

According to VR, the aim is to replace long-distance trains with buses between Kirkkonummi and Karjaa.

On Tuesday, there were several disruptions and delays in train traffic around the country. According to VR, the delays are due to severe frosts, which freeze the fleet.