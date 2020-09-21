Efforts are being made to gradually speed up the speed of the railway that has stalled due to Corona infection. In view of the festive season, along with special trains, now Indian Railways has decided to run 20 pairs of clone trains on the congested route. Most of these trains are connecting Bihar. The operation of these trains will start from 21 September i.e. today.

In this, the period of advance reservation has been kept for 10 days. These existing special trains and workers will be different from special trains. Reservation for these was started from 19 September.

Twenty pair i.e. 19 train in 40 train will have Humsafar coach and their fare will also be equal to Humsafar train. Whereas a train will run from New Delhi to Lucknow as Jan Shatabdi coach and its fare will be same as Janshatabdi. The Ministry of Railways on Tuesday released the details of 40 trains totaling these 20 pairs. Their stops will be limited. All trains will be in the reserved category.

The clone train announced is as follows:

New Delhi – Saharsa – New Delhi

New Delhi-Rajgir-New Delhi

New Delhi – Darbhanga – New Delhi

Delhi-Muzaffarpur-Delhi

New Delhi-Rajendra Nagar-New Delhi

Delhi-Katihar-Delhi

New Jalpaiguri-Amritsar-New Jalpaiguri

Jayanagar-Amritsar-Jayanagar

Varanasi-New Delhi-Varanasi

Ballia-Delhi-Ballia

New Delhi-Lucknow-New Delhi

Secunderabad-Danapur-Secunderabad

Vasco-nizamuddin-vasco

Bengaluru-Danapur- Bengaluru

Yeshwantpur-nizamuddin-yashwantpur

Ahmedabad-Darbhanga-Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad-Delhi-Ahmedabad

Surat-Chhapra-Surat

Bandra-Amritsar-Bandra

Ahmedabad-Patna-Ahmedabad