The Ministry of Railways (Indian Railway) has made a big plan to reach the railway passengers fast to their destination. According to this, the Railways is preparing to run Mail / Express trains at a speed of 130 km to 160 kmph. These high speed trains will not have NON-AC coaches i.e. sleepers and general coaches.In fact, non-AC coaches cause technical problems when mail and express trains run at speeds of 130 kmph or more. So sleeper coaches will be eliminated from all such trains. It is currently proposed to install 83 AC coaches in long distance mail and express trains.

However, this does not mean that there will be non-AC coaches now. In fact, the speed of trains with non-AC coaches will be lower than that of trains with AC coaches. According to the information, such trains will run at a speed of 110 km per hour. All this work will be done in a phased manner, as well as planning ahead by taking lessons from new experiences.

Railways will remove general and sleeper coaches from these trains

Railway Ministry spokesman D.J. Narayan said the ticket price in such trains would be ‘cheap’. He clarified that it should not be misconstrued that ‘all non-air conditioned coaches will be made AC coaches’. Currently the speed of Mail … Express trains on most routes is 110 kilometers per hour or less. Premium trains like Rajdhani, Shatabdi and Duronto run at a speed of 120 km per hour.

This will be standard for AC coaches

D. J. Narayan said that the golden quadrilateral and diagonal tracks are being upgraded in such a way that trains can be operated at speeds ranging from 130 km to 160 km per hour. The trains running at a speed of 130 to 160 kilometers per hour will be fitted with air-conditioned coaches. ‘Non-air-conditioned coaches will be installed in trains that run at a speed of 110 kilometers per hour.’

Special coaches are being prepared in Kapurthala

Narayan said that it would be ensured that the rate of ticket in the converted AC coach is affordable for the passengers, convenience and comfort would be manifold and travel time would be cut significantly. He said that the prototype of such an AC coach is being prepared at the Rail Coach Factory in Kapurthala and should be ready in a few weeks.

AC coach fare will be equal to NON-AC

Narayan said that 83 berth coaches are currently being designed. There are plans to make 100 such coaches this year and 200 coaches to be made next year. These coaches will be evaluated and further progress will be made based on the experience gained from operating these coaches. Officials said that the new AC coaches will be cheaper and their ticket rate will be between AC Three and Sleeper Coach.