Railways, the focus is on expansion abroad in Germany and Holland

On the immediate horizon, the German market stands out as the next destination for the Railways, as declared to Il Sole 24 Ore by Luigi Ferraris, CEO of Fs, together with Carlo Palasciano, chief international officer of the group. The focus is on Germany, where the aim is to introduce the Frecciarossa in collaboration with Deutsche Bahn, significantly reducing travel times between Milan and Munich to less than four hours, maintaining speeds above 250 kilometers per hour only on limited sections.

The geographical conformation favors a “multi-service” railway system, reducing the need for high-speed connections over long distances. This strategy is not limited to Germany: routes to Paris, Brussels and Amsterdam are also being looked at, with the aim of increasing international presence and strengthening FS's role as a European leader in rail transport.

International activities are an integral part of the ten-year growth plan, with forecasts of tripling turnover abroad within ten years. This is based on a strategy that exploits the opportunities of market liberalization and the growing interest in collective public transport, as well as the specific expertise of FS in the key sectors of engineering and high speed. In addition to Germany, we are also looking with interest at France, Belgium and Holland, with the aim of consolidating its presence in these promising markets.

The operational flexibility of FS has also proven successful abroad, as demonstrated by the successes in Spainwhere the company was recognized as “company of the year” in 2023. The offer of personalized and high-quality services has won over Spanish customers, confirming Fs's ability to adapt to the needs of different markets and also excel to the beyond national borders.