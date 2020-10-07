15 companies have shown interest in the eligibility application for the private train operation of the Ministry of Railways. The ministry has received over 100 applications from companies such as L&T, GMR and Welspun. It is noteworthy that under the Public-Private Partnership of Ministry of Railways, there are plans to hand over the operation of passenger trains on 151 railway routes to private hands.

The ministry said in a statement on Wednesday that among the 15 companies applying, 14 are Indians and one is from Spain. According to the statement, the ministry had invited proposals from companies in this regard. The ministry has received applications from Arvind Aviation, BHEL, Construction Y Oxillier de FerroCarriage, Cube Highways and Infrastructure, Gateway Rail Freight Ltd, GMR Hides Ltd, Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) and IRB Infrastructure Developers Limited.

Apart from this, L&T Infrastructure Development Projects Limited, Malemapathi Power Private Limited, Megha Engineering & Infrastructure Limited, PNC Infratech Limited, RK Associates & Hoteliers Private Limited, Sainath Sales & Services Private Limited and Welspun Enterprises Limited have also applied. “120 applications have been received from 15 companies for 12 clusters,” the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry had on July 1 published a proposal for eligibility application for 140 departure-destination stations under 12 clusters. It is part of its private train operations plan on 151 railroads. Of these, 12 applications are for the Delhi-2 and Mumbai-2 cluster. 11 are for Bengaluru, 10-10 Prayagraj, Secunderabad, Jaipur and Delhi-1 clusters. In addition, nine applications are for Chandigarh, Howrah, Patna, Mumbai-1 and Chennai cluster.