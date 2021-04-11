Railways Kristiinankaupunki, Uusikaupunki, Heinola, Suomussalmi, Äänekoski – there are more and more places in Finland that cannot be reached by train

When Finland is emptied of residents, it can no longer be reached by train.

3.4. 2:00 | Updated 9:17

If green and centrists want to find a common vision, they should look at the map above.

Namely, the Lempparit of both parties meet: the center’s effort to keep the whole of Finland inhabited and the green rail traffic.

The map shows the available rail connections for passenger and freight transport.

The passenger transport network is quite sparse.

Before was arguably better. Passenger traffic between Karjaa and Hyvinkää was run for more than a hundred years, but it ended in 1983. From Lahti, Loviisa was reached by train throughout the early 20th century, and then again during the 1960s, when the tracks were widened.

The Salo – Karjaa connection was terminated in 1977, Kemi – Rovaniemi in 1979, Iisalmi – Kajaani in 1983 and Kuopio – Iisalmi in 1984. For example.

In western Finland, people traveled between Kokemäki and Rauma by train for 90 years, from 1898 to 1988. Kristiinankaupunki was reached by train until 1968, and Uusikaupunki until 1993.

The Lahti-Heinola line had passenger traffic from the early 1930s to 1968. Now there is a handsome motorway.

For some remote areas as well got ahead of the tracks before. A passenger train ran from Rovaniemi to the border of Eastern Lapland in Salla until 1967. Back in the early 2010s, wood was transported from Salla, no more.

Some areas have been badly overshadowed. From Joensuu you can get to Nurmes by train, but from there to the north the passenger traffic was stopped in 1993. To the north of Nurmes would be Sotkamo and its fine ski resort Vuokatti, but only freight traffic passes through Sotkamo. Before, exactly 1928-1938, it was much better. At that time, Sotkamo even had its own track in Vuokatti.

There is also a rail connection from Joensuu to Ilomantsi on the eastern border, but there is no passenger traffic. The situation is the same in another border district in Tohmajärvi.

You can get to Kainuu by train, because Kajaani is of course Kainuu. But most of the province is located east and north of Kajaani. You can’t go there by train. Yes, the tracks are to Suomussalmi, but they only transport goods. That is, logs.

The people of Suomussalmi were last able to travel by train from the center of their hometown in 1966, but the more distant ones in Pesiökylä got a ride later. Apparently the people of Suomussalmi only bought one-way tickets, because passenger traffic was completely stopped in 1982.

Even the goods no longer run on the track that leads from Suomussalmi north to Taivalkoski. The track is closed. Taivalkoski would have a Taivalvaara ski resort for southern tourists and Iso- and Pikku-Syöte and Ruka in the neighboring municipalities. Back in the early 1990s, one ski train a week ran to Taivalkoski, no more. You can get to Kuusamo by plane, which is not a climate act.

On rail connections there are strange breaks. There is a railway from Kuopio to Joensuu via Siilinjärvi, which does not carry passengers. If you necessarily want to travel from Kuopio to Joensuu by train, you must first travel the Savo line south to Pieksämäki and leave from there to the northeast towards Joensuu.

From Pori on the west coast, a nice Ring Road would run through the country through Jyväskylä all the way to Savonlinna, but here sometimes three sections of the line have been taken out of service.

Savonlinna has been visited badly. It has taken teacher training and a rail connection to the west. In fact, there is also a ferry connection to Sweden, because if you could get from Savonlinna to Jyväskylä by train, you would still be able to get to Vaasa from there, from where there is a ferry route to Umeå.

Jyväskylä, on the other hand, cannot be reached by train north towards Oulu, even if there is a Minister of Transport along the way. Timo Harakan the old hometown of Äänekoski. Only pulpwood is transported there by train, which is fed from a huge bioproduct factory.

Numerous fine cottages are out of reach of the sparse rail network. If the city center, the Greens and Transport Minister Harakka do not reach a consensus on reviving train tourism, we must use force: teleworkers from all provinces, join together!

Correction 10.4. at 13. Harvested logs for pulpwood.