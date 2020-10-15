Highlights: Railways has announced to run two special trains and has issued notice to change the timing of one special train.

A lot of festival special trains are also being run by the Railways in the festive season.

The first train is Hazrat Nizamuddin-Mumbai Central-Hazrat Nizamuddin August Kranti Rajdhani Special Train (02954/02953)

The second train is New Delhi-Kathgodam-New Delhi Shatabdi Express Special Train (02040/02039)

Railways has issued a notification that Hazrat Nizamuddin-Mumbai Central-Hazrat Nizamuddin August Kranti Rajdhani Special train (02954/02953) will run from Hazrat Nizamuddin from October 18 to 5.20 pm and Mumbai Central from October 17 to 5.40 pm. This train will run daily.

The second train notification that the Railways has issued is the New Delhi-Kathgodam-New Delhi Shatabdi Express Special Train (02040/02039). This train will run from New Delhi at 6.20 am and from Kathgodam at 3.35 pm. This train will start running daily from 20 October.

Apart from these two trains, Railways has issued another train notification whose time has been changed. This train is the New Delhi-Mumbai Central Rajdhani Vishish train, which has been changed from October 18. This train will run and arrive on 18th, at the earlier time, but its time to reach the middle stations has changed.