Highlights: Indian Railways has extended the Poorva Express Special train.

Indian Railways has taken these important steps keeping in mind the festive season

For this, information has also been issued by the railway

If there is any kind of confusion, you can call the helpline number 139 of the railway

new Delhi

Indian Railways has increased the trips of Purva Express in view of the increasing demand before the festive season. This train runs between Delhi to Howrah. For this, the railways has also issued a notice, which explains how these trips are being increased. Let us know when and when this train will run.

The Purva Express (02303) coming from New Delhi via Howrah Junction from October 5 will run on Monday, Tuesday, Friday and Saturday.

From October 8, Purva Express (02304) going from New Delhi to Howrah Junction via Patna will run on Wednesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday.

More than 200 trains will run in festive weather, Railway Board said full plan

The Purva Express (02381) coming from New Delhi via Howrah Jn to Dhanbad will run on Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday.

Poorva Express (02382) from New Delhi to Howrah Junction via New Delhi will run on Monday, Tuesday and Friday.

So if you also have to travel in these trains, then according to this you can decide the day of your journey. If there is any kind of confusion, you can call the helpline number 139 of the railway or you can also call 182 for necessary information or complaint from the security.