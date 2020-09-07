Highlights: There is a good crowd during the festival season, the Railways will run extra trains

There are many festivals in the month of October-November. Due to this, in view of the load falling on the transport system, the railway is ready to run the extra trains. More than 200 trains can run between 15 October and 30 November. Railway Board Chairman and CEO VK Yadav said at the press conference on Thursday, “We spoke to various zonal managers and asked them how many trains are needed to save people from inconvenience during the festive season, so we have a figure of around 200 Aaya. Based on this, we have decided to run more trains in the festive season. “

Railways running more than 300 trains

Indian Railways closed the train service after a nationwide lockdown on 25 March. Later on May 1, Shramik Special Train was run for stranded workers, devotees, students and tourists. It started running 15 pairs of special AC trains from May 12 and 100 pairs of time-table trains from June 1. From September 12, 80 more trains started operating. Subsequently, it was decided to run 20 pairs of ‘clone trains’ on select routes from 21 September in view of the huge crowd in many special trains.

Daily morning monitoring is done where the waiting list is longer than 3-4 days. Where there is long waiting, a clone train is run and if the clone train is also filled, then another clone train is run there. The average occupancy of the clone train is 60%. It is running faster than a normal train, with fewer stops. Among them, long distance travelers prefer to travel. At the same time, people from short distances are going by original train. The clone train is saving time.

Railways will also make passengers aware

In the festive season, the campaign will also run along with the train. In this, people will be educated about Corona. Mainly three rules – wash hands repeatedly, apply masks and will be informed to maintain social distancing. People from villages around the stations will also be told about measures to avoid corona.