Genoa – Delays, this morning in Liguria, for the first trains of the morning.

Travelers who were due to leave at dawn found themselves faced with announcements of delays, from a few minutes to an hour. The cause was the concurrence of two problematic events, one in the west and one in the east, explained by Ferrovie dello Stato, which slowed down the circulation of the first trains in the morning.

In Chiavari the abnormality of a security apparatus was found: the necessary intervention by the technicians created some slowdowns which were resolved shortly before 7. In the West, however, maintenance interventions are underway on the tracks during the night time slot inside the Galleria San Giacomo in Finale Ligure: tonight, due to an unexpected event, the works were extended and the track opened to traffic just before 6, slightly later than expected.

Two events that caused chain delays of the first trains of the morning.