About 1000 stations fall in this category Railways had earlier clarified that usage charges would be charged only for stations that are being redeveloped and where the number of passengers is high. It had said that out of total seven thousand stations across the country, about 700 to 1000 stations fall in this category. Usage fees are charged at various airports and each city has different rates.

What to say about the spokesperson of the Ministry of Railways A spokesperson of the Ministry of Railways said, “Usage fee is essentially a small amount which is used to increase the facilities of all passengers at railway stations.” The spokesman said that the matter is under consideration and the amount of usage fee A final decision has not been made yet. He said, “But one thing is certain that these usage charges will be minimum and will not be difficult for the passengers.”

It was mentioned earlier also Railway Board CEO VK Yadav had said in a press conference on 17 September that the Railways would not charge usage charges at all seven thousand stations but “for the next five years, the larger stations with higher number of passengers will be charged.” He had said that the center would soon issue a notification regarding usage charges for stations.

Watch this video too Railways can increase the fare by 10-35 rupees!

For the redevelopment of stations, rail passengers may have to pay additional rail fares from ten rupees to 35 rupees. Sources gave this information. Sources said that this is part of the proposal which the Railways is finalizing which will be sent to the cabinet soon for approval. Sources said the usage fee will vary according to the category and it can range from Rs 10 to Rs 35 for AC first class passengers.