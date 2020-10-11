Indian Railways has decided to install only AC coaches in all trains at speeds of 130 kmph or above to upgrade the high speed network. The Ministry of Railways announced this on Sunday. There will be no sleeper coaches in these trains. The ministry made it clear that the difference of this decision would be only on high speed trains and sleeper coaches would be present in all existing mail and express trains with speeds up to 110 kmph.

A railway spokesperson said, “AC coaches are technically necessary wherever the speed of trains is more than 130 kmph. Indian Railways is working on a major plan to upgrade the network to high speed. The tracks on the Golden Quadrilateral and the Karna Line are being built at speeds ranging from 130 km to 160 km / h. Only those trains will be replaced by sleeper coaches with AC coaches having a speed of 130/160 kilometers per hour. The speed capacity of some corridors has already been upgraded at 130 kmph. Factors of wind and weather demand that high-speed trains carry only special types of coaches. ”

At present, the maximum speed of most mail and express trains is 110 kilometers per hour. Trains like Rajdhani, Shatabdi and Duronto run at speeds up to 120 km / h. The racks of these trains are fitted to run at speeds up to 130 kilometers per hour.

Officials said that these new AC coaches will be ‘economic coaches’ like the AC-3 of Humsafar trains. The spokesperson said, “It will be ensured that the tickets for the modified AC coach will be quite affordable but there will be a huge increase in comfort and convenience and the travel time will be significantly reduced.”

The prototype of the new AC coach is being prepared at the Rail Coach Factory in Kapurthala and may be ready in the next few weeks. These AC coaches will have 83 seats as against 72 seats of sleeper coaches. However, there will be no middle berth between side upper and side lower. These coaches will replace the electrical unit and the place containing blankets, bed sheets etc. The spokesperson said, “The coach with 83 seats is being designed at the moment. Railways have prepared 100 coaches this year and 200 next year. Coaches will be examined and evaluated. ”