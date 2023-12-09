Railways | Biden announced America’s first high-speed rail project

The bullet train operating between Los Angeles and Las Vegas is scheduled to be operational by 2028.

of the United States president Joe Biden announced plans on Friday to build the nation’s first high-speed rail link between Los Angeles and Las Vegas.

The purpose of the bullet train is to shorten the travel time between Los Angeles and Las Vegas to 2 hours and 40 minutes, while it takes five hours to make the same trip by car.

The train connection is scheduled to be completed by 2028.

This is reported by the news agency AFP.

“At your place you have no idea how much this makes me happy,” Biden said as he announced the plan Friday in Las Vegas.

Biden is a well-known train enthusiast who, during his senatorial days, used the train service between his home in Delaware and Washington so diligently that he began to be called Amtrak-Joe after the national train company.

The high-speed rail, announced Friday, is part of the Biden administration’s Back on the Rails project, which aims to renovate America’s deteriorating rail network with $8.2 billion.

According to Biden, it would once again bring to America “the fastest, safest and most environmentally friendly railways in the world”. The goal is also to double the number of passengers on American railways by 2040.

Large railway projects are close to Biden’s heart. After taking office, he pushed through the infrastructure investment plan, in which 66 billion dollars was allocated to the development of passenger rail traffic.

Secret nor is it that the United States has lagged behind other developed countries in high-speed rail

According to The Washington Post, the United States has yet to build the first high-speed rail link, though they are already in more than 20 countries, mainly in Europe and Asia.

According to the newspaper, proposals have come and gone, but the projects have been stalled for decades.

Now, however, a train connection between San Francisco and Los Angeles is in the works, which is scheduled to open in 2030–2033.

of the United States the fastest train is Amtrak’s Acela, which travels at its fastest speed of 150 miles or 241 kilometers per hour. The new Acela trains are expected to reach a speed of 160 miles or 257 kilometers per hour next year.

Biden emphasized in Las Vegas that China has high-speed trains that travel up to 350 kilometers per hour.

In Japan and France, the maximum speed of trains is about 320 kilometers per hour, he says The Eur-Asian Times.

of the European Union by definition a train is a high-speed train when its traveling speed is at least 200 kilometers per hour on old, improved tracks and at least 250 kilometers per hour on new, high-speed tracks.

On trains played a crucial role in America in the 19th century as the United States expanded westward.

However, the current rail network is “skeletal,” describes the head of the American Rail Passenger Association Jim Mathews for news agency AFP.

However, according to him, the moment is favorable for the new arrival of train travel.

According to him, the number of passengers on the trains is increasing.

According to Mathews, the background is, among other things, the corona pandemic, which changed the way people move.

“Some people prefer trains for environmental reasons, while others choose the train for peace, comfort or simply the experience,” he added.