To overcome congestion during the upcoming festivals like Dussehra, Diwali and Chhath and to ensure better facilities for passengers, Western Railway on Saturday said that three pairs of special trains will be added. According to a press release issued by the railway, three more pairs of festival special trains will be introduced between Okha and Gorakhpur, Surat and Puri, and Gandhidham and Visakhapatnam.

The release said that two more trains will pass through Jaipur – Hyderabad and Udaipur – New Jalpaiguri Western Railway. Railways said that all trains except Jaipur-Hyderabad Festival Special will run weekly. The Hyderabad Festival Special train will be bi-weekly and will make a total of 22 trips.

Western Railway had earlier tweeted that it said that out of the 12 pairs of special trains, five pairs will run from Bandra terminal, 2-2 will run from Indore and Udhna, while one chodi will run from Okha, Porbandar and Gandhi Dham stations. Railways say that all these trains will be fully reserved. Booking of these special trains will be done today i.e. from October 17 to 22.

Fare increases in Tata-Howrah Pooja Special

Railways has increased the fare of AC Chaircar (Executive Class) of Tata-Howrah Pooja Special by Rs 315. The fare in the Steel Express was Rs 1060. In the Tata-Howrah Pooja special train, the fare for the chaircar has been increased to Rs 1375. Similarly, the fare of AC Chaircar was Rs 445 in Steel Express, but in Pooja Special, its fare has been increased by Rs 110 to Rs 555.

Similarly, the fare of second seating was Rs 125 in Steel Express, but in Pooja Special, its fare has been increased by Rs 10 to Rs 135. In the name of Pooja Special Train, the Railways has started operating trains, but has increased the fare. Due to non-operation of passenger trains, the problem of passengers was increased. Now increased rent will cause problems. Similarly, passengers are traveling in these trains, which is very important to travel. Due to this, more than half the seats remained vacant on the first day.