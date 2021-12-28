Transport on road and rail in Italy it could receive in the near future some technological innovations capable of improving the safety and speed of travel. Autostrade per l’Italia and the FS Group they are about to launch investments in the digital field.

“Aspi’s ongoing projects envisage predictive models of flows and traffic analyzes that allow preventive intervention on the variables that revolve around travel safety. Digital technology will be used not only in terms of infrastructure security, but also on the data security front. In the group’s general digital transformation plan, this chapter sees the application of blockchain technology to crystallize the information and data deriving from inspections on the state of the works and make them safe, non-modifiable, transparent and accessible in an open register.“, Reports Il Sole 24 Ore.

The Italian railway network (RFI) has instead published a European call for tenders worth € 2.7 billion for the design and construction of the entire national territory.European rail traffic management system (Ertms), that is the European railway technological system. It is planned to equip 3,400 kilometers of railway network with Ertms technology by 2026. At the conclusion of the technological renewal, the Italian railway network should count on approximately 16,800 kilometers under Ertms control, and therefore with new command, control and signaling. The adoption of Ertms will increase travel safety, guaranteeing better performance also in terms of punctuality, a factor desired by the majority of users.