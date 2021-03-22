Railways A giant agreement was reached in North America, resulting in the emergence of a railroad connecting Canada and Mexico

Canadian Pacific Railways is buying in a historic store in Kansas City Southern.

In North America an agreement has been reached to merge the two railway companies for $ 25 billion, or about € 21 billion.

Under the agreement, Canada’s second-largest railway company, Canadian Pacific Railway, will acquire Kansas City Southern (KCS). The deal is expected to create the first rail link from Mexico through the United States to Canada.

Both railway companies are focused on freight transport, ie freight transport and industrial service.

The news agency, among others, reports on the acquisition Reuters and Wall Street Journal.

Headquartered in Calgary, Canada, Canadian Pacific has a market capitalization of $ 50.6 billion. The largest railway company in Canada and at the same time in North America is the Canadian National.

KCS, on the other hand, is one of the smaller freight rail operators in the United States, but it has an advantage in Mexican transportation. The company’s rail network runs through Mexico and Texas to Kansas City in Missouri.

The merger of Canadian Pacific and KCS will create one of the largest rail operators in North American history. The new company would have a turnover of about $ 8.7 billion a year and nearly 20,000 employees.

The freight city of Kansas City Southern freight train photographed in Toluca, Mexico in October 2018. KCS has the advantage of its rail network across Mexico.­

According to Reuters, this is the most significant acquisition announced in 2021 and the largest merger of the two railway companies, although not the largest acquisition in the industry. Warren Buffettin investment firm Berkshire Hathaway acquired US BNSF Railways for $ 26.4 billion in 2010.

Including KCS’s $ 3.8 billion debt, the total value of the merger is approximately $ 29 billion.

The store requires approval of the authorities, which according to the companies will be received by the middle of next year at the latest. Brainstorming Brookings Institute economist Clifford Winston considers that trade should not be a concern for the authorities.

“The companies’ networks fit well together and help spread the service across North America, ”he told Reuters.

Canadian Pacific has pledged to bear most of the responsibility if the authorities put the sticks in a trade cart.

The company has targeted American railroad companies in the past, but the attempts have failed. It retreated from the purchasing companies it started in 2014 and 2016 itself. According to the WSJ, the deals aroused outrage at buyers, competitors, shippers and the US authorities.

New The Canadian Pacific Kansas City Railroad Operator would be headquartered in Calgary and would continue as Canadian Pacific’s CEO. Keith Creel. According to Creel, the company has learned from previous negotiations and cancellations of transactions.

“There are two like-minded companies involved who are committed to this and see its value,” Creel tells WSJ.

CEO of KCS Patrick Ottensmeyer therefore seems optimistic and commends in particular the potential of the recent US-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) to improve the flow of freight. The contract replaced the previous Oil Free Trade Agreement last year.

“The company’s footprint on the North American railways will be second to none,” Ottensmeyer tells WSJ.