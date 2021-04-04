Railway troops on Monday, April 5, begin construction of the second branch of the Baikal-Amur railway (BAM), reported on website Ministry of Defense of Russia.

It is noted that during a working trip to the troops of the Central Military District, Deputy Defense Minister Dmitry Bulgakov arrived in Abakan (Khakassia), where he checked the logistics of the 5th separate Poznan Red Banner Railway Brigade.

“This year the railway troops are starting the construction of the second branch of the Baikal-Amur railway <...> On the fifth day, the fifth brigade begins to go to the specified area. We must build a second branch of the Baikal-Amur Mainline, ”Bulgakov said.

It is noted that ten brigades of railway troops will be involved in the construction of the BAM section from Ulak to Fevralsk with a length of 340 km.

On March 2, Russian President Vladimir Putin, at a meeting on the development of the coal industry, ordered to fix the parameters for the construction and expansion of the Baikal-Amur and Trans-Siberian railways. The Russian leader ordered to make an appropriate schedule with a quarterly breakdown until 2024 inclusive and provide him with the results.

At the end of December, the Russian government approved the parameters of the financial plan and investment programs of Russian Railways for 2021–2023 in the amount of more than 2 trillion rubles. According to the document, in 2021, it is planned to complete the activities of the first stage of the development of railway communication in the Far East of the Eastern Polygon project – BAM and Transsib.