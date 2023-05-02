Russian Railways: in the Bryansk region, 20 wagons left the tracks due to the undermining of the railway track

In the Bryansk region, unidentified people blew up the railway track. On Tuesday, May 2, reports Telegram-SHOT channel.

According to the publication, at the time of the passage of the freight train there were three explosions. Firefighters arrived at the scene. The press service of Russian Railways confirmed the information and reported about 20 wagons that had derailed as a result of sabotage. According to preliminary information, there were no casualties and open burning. Traffic on the section Snezhetskaya – Belye Berega has been suspended.

Earlier it was reported that undermining of railway tracks was prevented in the Bryansk region – a vigilant worker noticed a tunnel and called the police.