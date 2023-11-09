Trains and railway services at risk today 10 November 2023 due to the 24-hour national strike called by the employees of the companies operating in the railway contracts of the Fs Group. The ones who will fold their arms will be the cleaners, the catering staff on board the train and the accompaniment staff on night trains.

The notice from Fs

On the Ferrovie dello Stato website it is warned that due to the strike “some services in the station may not be guaranteed”. RFI therefore invites you to consult “the updated departures/arrivals monitors of your station” also from the RFI website.

“At the station – we read again in the announcement – travelers are still invited to pay attention to the audio and visual announcements broadcast” because “online information can appear with a delay of up to three minutes compared to that broadcast in real time”.

The reasons for the protest

Today’s is the “second national strike” of the category proclaimed jointly by Filt Cgil, Fit Cisl, Uiltrasporti, Ugl Ferrovieri, Fast Confsal and Salpas Orsa because “nothing has changed despite the strike of 27 September, the companies and clients have have proven deaf to our requests for the economic adjustment of the meal voucher and for this reason we find ourselves forced to continue the protest”.

“In the over 60 companies that operate in railway contracts – explain the trade unions – the vast majority, if not all, to date, recognize meal vouchers worth 5.20 euros. In light of the serious economic crisis, due to the disproportionate growth of inflation which inexorably erodes the purchasing power of all citizens and therefore also of workers, the economic adjustment of the meal voucher can no longer be postponed”.

“For these reasons – underline the trade union organizations – the workers of railway contracts, employed in cleaning trains and stations, in on-board train catering, in accompaniment on night trains and in small maintenance activities will stop for the entire workshift”. “Furthermore, railway contract workers express solidarity with their railway colleagues with whom they work side by side, with respect to the hypothesis of the disintegration of the group and, at the same time, they express concern for themselves since a disintegrated company could create their working future is also at risk” conclude Filt Cgil, Fit-Cisl, Uiltrasporti, Ugl railwayi, Fast Confsal and Salpas Orsa.