Railway stations in Italy, according to a research here is which one is the best

The train it is among the means of transport most used to move in Italy. Everything is fine station has its points of to do i tickets, refreshment and a waiting room. According to research, as reported by nanopress in the viggi section, there is a stop that deserves to be in first place in the ranking.

Railway stations of Italy, here is which is the best in Italy

When we travel aboard the train, it often happens that you arrive early at the station. During the wait happen to drink coffee, buy magazines and newspapers or maybe peek into one of the shops. Not only that, in the station we also find the services, often taken by storm and in the evaluation as nanopress reports in the travel section, they are one of the points in favor of this best railway station in Italy.

The primacy of the best station in Italy has that of Florence Santa Maria Novellathat with 1210 shops And Cafe also holds the record for due to the punctuality of its regional trains, whose estimate is around 90%. In the 1980, the singer Pupo, he engraved one song dedicated to station in question where he describes through his own words everything that happens inside the station while waiting for a train.

To the second place we find the station of Roma Termini with 225,000 square meters of which 220 are dedicated to refreshment points and shops and restaurants, while at the third place we find the station of Naples. The other data that have made these three stations considered the best are the car rental service, free wi-fi connection, control by the police, luggage storage and the state of the public toilet. On the basis of these stations, throughout Italy, efforts are being made to make these areas more livable without passengers waiting for their train getting bored.

