Crews work to remove the wreckage of two trains that collided in Larissa, Greece. | Photo: EFE/EPA/ACHILEAS CHIRAS

The head of the railway station in the city of Larissa, in central Greece, a 59-year-old man, was arrested this Wednesday (1st), accused of manslaughter after the collision of two trains that left at least 36 dead.

According to the local press, the arrested man is also accused of causing involuntary bodily harm, as well as dangerous interference in the circulation of means of transport.

The man, detained today by the police of Larissa, was responsible for managing the trains circulating in the section where the accident occurred shortly before midnight on Tuesday (28), and in his statement he indicated that he gave the order for the train changed lines, but the system did not comply.

As part of the investigation ordered by the Public Ministry, two other employees also gave testimony, while the head of the Hellenic Train company – operator of the trains – was questioned this Wednesday by the police.

“I am committed to clarifying the causes of this tragedy. We will do everything possible to ensure that something like this does not happen again,” Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said at the scene.

According to the private television “SKAI”, the authorities hope to have more information about the causes that led to the accident when they have access to recorded conversations in the critical minutes before the moment of the collision.