As a result of the strike inflicted by Ukrainian servicemen on the suburbs of Lugansk, a railway station, a school, and residential buildings were damaged.

The blow was struck on the evening of Sunday, November 13, from a multiple launch rocket system (MLRS) HIMARS. Andrey Marochko, an officer of the People’s Militia of the Luhansk People’s Republic (LPR), spoke about this on Monday, November 14.

“According to preliminary information, a school, the Melovaya railway station were damaged as a result of the strike, there is partial destruction of the private sector,” he stressed in an interview with TASS.

The night before, an Izvestia correspondent reported explosions in Luhansk. Presumably, the air defense system (air defense) worked. There is no information about what exactly was shot down and whether damage was caused to the city and its inhabitants.

Earlier, on November 11, it became known that the Ukrainian military fired 20 rockets from the Grad MLRS in the direction of the village of Nizhnyaya Duvanka in the LPR. As a result of the shelling, a civilian born in 1958 was injured, in addition, two one-story residential buildings were damaged.

On November 10, it was reported that during the special operation, the Armed Forces of Ukraine fired 458 missiles from the American HIMARS MLRS at the LPR. In addition, the Ukrainian military actively used shells of the Tochka-U tactical missile system (37 missiles), and 2607 shells were fired from the BM-21 Grad, BM-27 Uragan, BM-30 Smerch MLRS.

On February 24, Russia launched a special operation to protect Donbass. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region as a result of shelling by the Ukrainian military.

