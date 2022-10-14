Saturday, October 15, 2022
Railway square | The subway station's escalators change direction

October 14, 2022
The trial, which starts on Monday, will last four weeks. The purpose is to streamline passenger flows at the metro station.

Escalators Directions will change at the Helsinki Rautatientori metro station next Monday, informs the Capital Region’s urban transport, formerly HKL.

It’s a four-week experiment, the purpose of which is to find out how changing the directions of the escalators affects passenger flows.

In practice, the experiment shows that one of the central escalators goes down from Kompassiaukia in the station tunnel to the metro station platforms, while now the outermost escalator on the left takes you down.

During the experiment, you go up along the outermost escalators.

The number of escalators in use remains the same, i.e. one escalator leads down and three escalators lead up.

The goal of urban transport in the capital region is to make the movement of passengers smoother and to be able to switch to the metro train faster than now. If the results of the experiment are positive, the change in the direction of travel of the escalators will remain permanent.

