Arnstadt. For laypeople it looks quite chaotic, this tangle of cables, sockets and plugs. Marcel Pfotenhauer routinely maintains an overview. During the aktiv visit, he briefly explains what he is doing, then he continues to work with concentration – on a single item. The control cabinet from the Thales plant in Arnstadt is intended to ensure safe operation in the metro network in Azerbaijan’s capital Baku.

Safety in rail traffic: Ultimately, that is what the Thuringian plant delivers all over the world – a wide range of products for railway signaling technology. With specialties that practically no one else has to offer.

Made in Arnstadt: axle counters, point machines, signals, safety systems – and so on

Many products are developed in the Swabian town of Ditzingen, the headquarters of Thales Germany (around 4,000 employees nationwide). Some things are then only produced in Arnstadt: axle counters, for example, safety relays, point machines, signals. “And complex electronic safety systems, which, for example, reliably prevent two trains from running on one section of the route at the same time,” says site manager Steffen Müller. “Our main customer in long-distance rail transport is Deutsche Bahn.”

Thales equipment for metros, on the other hand, is designed in Canada and then goes from Thuringia to all over the world. For example to London, for the modernization of the time-honored “Tube”. What helps against their chronic overload: “Modern trains communicate with one another, that increases both their frequency and the safety of operations,” says Müller.