Arnstadt. For laypeople it looks quite chaotic, this tangle of cables, sockets and plugs. Marcel Pfotenhauer routinely maintains an overview. During the aktiv visit, he briefly explains what he is doing, then he continues to work with concentration – on a single item. The control cabinet from the Thales plant in Arnstadt is intended to ensure safe operation in the metro network in Azerbaijan’s capital Baku.
Safety in rail traffic: Ultimately, that is what the Thuringian plant delivers all over the world – a wide range of products for railway signaling technology. With specialties that practically no one else has to offer.
Made in Arnstadt: axle counters, point machines, signals, safety systems – and so on
Many products are developed in the Swabian town of Ditzingen, the headquarters of Thales Germany (around 4,000 employees nationwide). Some things are then only produced in Arnstadt: axle counters, for example, safety relays, point machines, signals. “And complex electronic safety systems, which, for example, reliably prevent two trains from running on one section of the route at the same time,” says site manager Steffen Müller. “Our main customer in long-distance rail transport is Deutsche Bahn.”
Thales equipment for metros, on the other hand, is designed in Canada and then goes from Thuringia to all over the world. For example to London, for the modernization of the time-honored “Tube”. What helps against their chronic overload: “Modern trains communicate with one another, that increases both their frequency and the safety of operations,” says Müller.
If you order a Thales signal box, you can get it complete with furniture and a coffee machine
The Thuringians have acquired the know-how for electrics and electronics since 1938. Initially, the company was responsible for the constantly evolving telephony, at the beginning of the 1990s the switch to railway signaling technology began.
The location has been part of the Thales Group since 2007 and is a competence center with a service that is probably unique worldwide: if the customer wants a complete interlocking, for example, they get it. But not just the technology! But also the building, the furniture, even the coffee machine. “We do this with reliable partners,” says site manager Müller, “and take care of maintenance and repair, including for third-party products.” That is why around half of the around 400 employees at the site are engineers, planners or supply chain specialists.
The specialists also need to be familiar with older railway technology
And: Railway technology is durable! Therefore, today’s colleagues must also master the technologies from 50 or even 70 years ago. This is important even during training. The work organization is also remarkable: The respective production teams work independently depending on the order and deadline. The basis for this is an “Enterprise Resource Planning System” in which data, dates and so on are stored transparently.
This independence of the employees is probably one of the reasons that the corona virus has so far remained in front of the factory gate. In just two days in March, the workforce practically single-handedly converted the work processes to be Corona-compatible, including more “Mobile Office”. The well-utilized location can continue to deliver stable deliveries to its customers – so that rail passengers arrive safely.
