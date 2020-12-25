RRB NTPC Exam 2020: SC-ST candidates who have appeared in NTPC (Non Technical Popular Category) examination of Railways starting from 28 December will have to travel on a reserved ticket. To travel between one or two stations to take the exam, reservation will have to be made in the train.

RRB (Railway Recruitment Board) has sent a railway pass for traffic with the admit card to the SC-ST candidates who have given a large number of examinations this time as before. On normal days, the candidates would travel in the general coach of the train and go to the examination center and return. The journey will not be possible as before in the NTPC exam.

RR Jamali (Allahabad) chairman RA Jamali said that in view of Corona, the railway’s guideline can travel only on reserved tickets. In such a situation, candidates will have to make reservation on railway pass to go to the examination center and return. The chairman of RRB said that centers have been set up in the adjoining districts for the NTPC examination candidates. An attempt has been made that no candidate has to travel long.

Highlights of RRB NTPC exam in Prayagraj:

– Under RRB Allahabad, more than eight lakh candidates will appear for 4099 posts.

First phase examination will be held from December 28 to January 13 at 49 centers in Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

– One lakh 55 thousand candidates will appear for the first stage examination.

There are 13 examination centers in Prayagraj.

1.25 crore candidates had applied

In RRB NTPC recruitment, 1.25 crore youth had applied from all over the country, out of which only 23 lakh candidates will take the exam in the first phase. All eligible candidates will be called for CBT at various stages and they will also be informed according to the same schedule. Over 35000 posts are to be filled through NTPC recruitment exam.