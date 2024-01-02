Home page politics

From: Florian Naumann

Press Split

The train has become a nuisance for many people. The fact that there are also bonuses for the bosses angers Union parliamentary group deputy Lange. He makes allegations at Merkur.de.

Berlin/Munich – Complaints about the reliability of Deutsche Bahn have always been part of the reservoir of harmless small talk – but in recent years the anger has noticeably grown. The fact that the Swiss SBB now likes to stop trains behind the border because of their delays is just one bitter point among many.

The condition of the railway also provides political fuel: the Union in the Bundestag is a thorn in the side of the company's condition and future prospects. Parliamentary group vice-president Ulrich Lange (CSU) is not only bothered by blatant numbers of train cancellations. He sees the railway as being poorly managed by Transport Minister Volker Wissing (FDP) with a “sham reform” and a green light for board bonuses in the midst of the misery. The railway and “in the long term” also Wissing are on the way “to ruin,” Lange warned on Tuesday (January 2nd). Merkur.de from Ippen.Media.

Railway “punctuality” enrages CSU experts – warning about “sham reforms” follows

“The unpunctuality of trains is at an unprecedented high, and train cancellations are no better,” Lange said angrily. In fact, at the request of Green Party politician Norbert Gastel, the railway recently reported a worrying level of passenger punctuality: According to the information, only 69.6 percent of travelers arrived on time on long-distance trains in Germany between January and November 2023.

CSU politician Ulrich Lange during a speech in the Bundestag. (Archive image) © IMAGO/Frederic Kern

In November, almost every second long-distance train was at least six minutes late at its final station dpa reported. This is a low point in the railway statistics. According to official statistics, in 2021 75.2 percent of long-distance trains reached their destination “on time” – i.e. with a maximum delay of five minutes – and in 2022 it was 65.2 percent. Final figures for 2023 are still pending. However, the DB admitted in November that it would not be able to achieve its own punctuality target of 70 percent.

According to Lange's assessment, there is no improvement in sight; the prospects are anything but rosy. “The much-heralded railway reform is dwindling into a sham reform,” he complained. Even the “highly advertised general renovation of 40 routes” is nothing more than a “renovation of lies”.

Railway facing a gaping traffic light financial hole? 12.5 billion euros are wobbling – the outcome is still uncertain

Lange was probably alluding, among other things, to the first prestigious renovation project of the “Riedbahn” between Frankfurt and Mannheim. The important connection route is to be comprehensively brought into shape, especially in the second half of the year. There will also be a five-month full closure. However, the 106 existing bridges would not be touched, Lange complained in the mid-December Rhenish Post.

The CSU politician has also expressed doubts about the financing of the major modernization projects: money for the 40 projects should come from the climate transformation fund – but its financing has been on shaky ground since the traffic light's budget flop.

In its budget compromise, the traffic light coalition agreed to stick to the plans. But the necessary money can no longer come from the KTF: 12.5 billion euros are lost. Instead, funds should be reallocated, something from privatizations. The group should also increase its “equity”. There are still question marks behind this solution.

Railway bosses receive million-dollar bonuses: CSU criticizes “collecting money for embarrassing people”

Despite all these uncertainties, the railway board members will receive large bonus payments. CEO Richard Lutz alone will receive a bonus of over 1.26 million euros for 2022 – that's what it says in the annual report for the year. According to reports, a total of five million euros will flow to the nine board members. In addition to the basic salary totaling around four million euros.

Lange criticized this approach Merkur.de sharp. It is “really no longer possible to convey that all of this is always being rewarded with a lot of money,” he emphasized: “The collection of money for embarrassment must finally be put to an end.” Recently, there was also harsh criticism from the consumer advice center. Mobility expert Marion Jungbluth described the bonus payments as a “slap in the face” to passengers in conversation with IPPEN.MEDIA.

Lange saw Transport Minister Wissing as responsible. “Not only could he easily stop the bonus payments, but with the right measures he could also tighten the reins on the company so that it can finally make a difference,” he explained. Instead, the liberal would “prefer to be the buddy” of railway boss Lutz. “One thing is certain,” explained Lange: “This will lead to ruin for the railways and, in the long term, for Wissing.”

