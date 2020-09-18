If you catch a train from crowded stations then your journey can be a bit expensive. Railways has prepared a roadmap to collect ‘user fees’ from passengers at busy stations. The user charge will be included in the ticket price itself, as charged in air tickets. However, this would be extremely minor. The railways will spend this money in redeveloping the stations and modernizing the infrastructure there.

CEO and chairman of Railway Board VK Yadav said, “We will charge very small amount as user charge. We will issue a notification to collect user charges at stations which are being redelivered or have been redelivered. ‘ He said that as long as the redevelopment work of the stations continues, the amount recovered as user charge will be used to provide better facilities to the passengers at the stations. Yadav said that after the completion of redevelopment of stations, this amount will be offset by losses due to ticket concession.

He said that the user charge will be so low that passengers will not have trouble. Yadav said that this is necessary because the Indian Railways is insisting on providing world class facilities to its passengers. When he was asked whether the user fee would be charged at every railway station, Yadav said that there are 7 thousand railway stations in which only 10 to 15 percent stations will be charged. These 700 to 750 railway stations will be where congestion is expected to increase in the next five years.

Earlier, railway officials had said many times in earlier press conferences that user charges would be collected only at developed stations. A spokesperson of the Ministry of Railways said, “There will be no user fee as compared to the facilities at the stations.” The process of collecting user charge will start gradually and will be applicable at 10 to 15 percent stations step by step. Railway Minister Piyush Goyal also confirmed this in a written reply in the Lok Sabha.