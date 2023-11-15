Home page World

From: Kilian Bäuml

The railway line is closed between Hamburg and Bremen due to a train collision. It is still unclear whether anyone was injured.

Lauenbrück – As several media reports, there was a train collision near Lauenbrück in the Rotenburg district. The route between Hamburg and Bremen is closed until further notice. Travelers should expect that the closure is expected to last until Thursday. As the federal police reported, an ICE had hit a workshop van.

According to current knowledge, no one was injured in the train collision in the Rotenburg district because there were no passengers in the workshop vehicle. The ICE was said to have been traveling from Hamburg towards Rotenburg at the time of the collision, said Simon Gruhl, spokesman for the Bremen Federal Police NDR Lower Saxony.

An emergency bus service is to be set up between Tostedt and Scheeßel, with an intermediate stop in Lauenbrück, according to a statement from the rail company Metronom. There will also be a hotel train at Tostedt train station, which will be available for stranded travelers to sleep.

