The railway line is closed between Hamburg and Bremen due to a train collision. It is still unclear whether anyone was injured.

Lauenbrück – As several media reports, there was a train collision near Lauenbrück in the Rotenburg district. The route between Hamburg and Bremen is closed until further notice. Travelers should expect that the closure is expected to last until Thursday. As the federal police reported, an ICE had hit a workshop van.

There were no injuries in the collision. © Tom Kreib

According to current knowledge, no one was injured in the train collision in the Rotenburg district because there were no passengers in the workshop vehicle. The ICE was said to have been traveling from Hamburg towards Rotenburg at the time of the collision, said Simon Gruhl, spokesman for the Bremen Federal Police NDR Lower Saxony.

An emergency bus service is to be set up between Tostedt and Scheeßel, with an intermediate stop in Lauenbrück, according to a statement from the rail company Metronom. There will also be a hotel train at Tostedt train station, which will be available for stranded travelers to sleep.

Evacuation of ICE guests underway after train collision

The ICE had more than 500 guests on board on its way from Hamburg via Cologne to Munich. She had to wait around three hours to be able to get off her train, even though the accident site was only around 500 meters from Lauenbrück train station, reports District newspaper. The evacuation could only begin after the fire department had assessed the incident. In the meantime, however, the evacuation is said to be largely calm.