Two passenger trains derailed in India. The toll is at least 207 dead and hundreds injured. In fact, around 850 people were taken to hospital after the accident, which occurred about 1,600 kilometers north-west of the capital New Delhi. The accident occurred about 200 kilometers from Bhubaneswar, the state capital of Odisha: “We have already counted 207 dead and the toll is set to rise again,” said Sudhanshu Sarangi, director general of Odisha fire services, from the scene of the accident. “Rescue work is still ongoing on site and will still take a few hours to finish,” he concluded.

The causes are under investigation. Rescuers are trying to free 200 people trapped in the wreckage. Amitabh Sharma, a spokesman for the railway ministry, said 10 to 12 carriages of one train derailed and debris from some of the carriages fell onto a nearby track and struck another passenger train coming from the opposite direction.





The news agency Press Trust of India he said the train was traveling from Howrah in West Bengal state to Chennai, the capital of southern Tamil Nadu state.