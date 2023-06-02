Two passenger trains derailed in India. The toll is at least 50 dead and hundreds injured. In fact, around 400 people were taken to hospital after the accident, which occurred about 1,600 kilometers north-west of the capital New Delhi. The causes are under investigation. Rescuers are trying to free 200 people trapped in the wreckage. Amitabh Sharma, a spokesman for the railway ministry, said 10 to 12 carriages of one train derailed and debris from some of the carriages fell onto a nearby track and struck another passenger train coming from the opposite direction. The Press Trust of India news agency said the train was traveling from Howrah in West Bengal state to Chennai, the capital of southern Tamil Nadu state. acp/mad