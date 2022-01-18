The images of thousands of packages stolen from trains and discarded on a railroad in the Los Angeles area created a scenario that for many would be unimaginable in one of the richest states in the United States.

Medical equipment, luxury items, electronics, children’s drawings and other miscellaneous items are scattered along the train tracks east of Los Angeles, which in the last three months have had to be cleaned several times by Union Pacific (UP), the company that operates the railway lines on this stretch.

There has been an explosion of freight train robberies in the last year in the region. According to Union Pacific, burglaries increased by 356% between October 2020 and October last year.

Bandits have been stealing packages directly from moving or stationary trains. Lupe Valdez, a spokesperson for the company, told the local channel CBSLA that on average 90 containers are affected daily.

“I’ve been with Union Pacific for 16 years, and I’ve never seen it get to this level,” said Valdez.

The company has its own police force and has increased patrolling, including the use of drones, to try to contain robberies. But the problem has gotten so bad that they now plan to divert routes so trains no longer pass through Los Angeles County.

UP agents have been arresting the criminals, but when they are turned over to city and county authorities for prosecution, they are eventually released.

“We are making arrests. But what our agents are seeing is that people are simply being arrested, there is no bail, they leave the next day and come back to steal our trains,” the spokeswoman said.

In a letter to the Los Angeles District Attorney, Union Pacific spoke about the crisis that is spiraling out of control.

“Even with all the arrests that have been made, the no-payment bail policy and the extended deadline for suspects to appear in court are causing UP’s revictimization by these same criminals,” the letter reads.

As of December, the company’s losses amounted to at least $5 million, and damage sustained over the year-end holidays and January has yet to be calculated, according to CBSLA.