Saturday, February 5, 2022
Rail transport VR will stop scrapping its fleet directly, and the wagons and locomotives will be put up for public sale in the future

by admin_l6ma5gus
February 4, 2022
in World
According to the company, there have been contacts about the concrete willingness to buy.

Train company In the future, VR will put into stock equipment that it has decided to recycle, the company informs. In the coming years, passenger and freight wagons and locomotives will be on sale.

In recent years, VR has been criticized for deciding to dismantle wagons that are in relatively good condition.

For example Turun Sanomat reported in December 2020 that the company was planning to scrap its rolling stock. VR responded to the news at the time, saying it would only recycle unserviceable equipment.

Critics have suspected that VR would not want to sell or rent the equipment to its potential competitors.

Earlier VR has only sold individual units for museum purposes, for example. According to the company, there have been no concrete contacts about the wider willingness to buy until very recently.

Managing director Lauri Sipposen According to VR, VR will continue to use all the components it needs from recyclable equipment as spare parts for in – service equipment, as the availability of these spare parts on the market is weak or has completely ceased.

– However, if there is a buyer who would have use of the equipment in its current condition, it will be possible to buy recyclable equipment in the future, Sipponen says in a press release.

According to Sipponen, the equipment sold is not in working condition as such. The sale of the equipment will be announced on the company’s website in the future.

Sipponen started as VR’s new President and CEO last August.

