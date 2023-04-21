Friday, April 21, 2023
Rail transport | VR has canceled train services due to a track system failure

April 21, 2023
Rail transport | VR has canceled train services due to a track system failure

A fire in Iittala between Hämeenlinna and Toijala has caused cable damage.

VR has canceled Friday morning train services due to a track system failure, VR finds out from the website.

Rail traffic center Fintraffic says in a press release that the fire in Iittala between Hämeenlinna and Toijala has caused cable damage, which leads to delays and cancellations.

Before at six o’clock VR had canceled the Pendolino from Helsinki to Oulu and the Intercity train from Tampere to Helsinki. The train that left Rovaniemi for Helsinki last night is said to be late.

According to Fintraffic, local train service between Riihimäki–Helsinki and Riihimäki–Lahti runs normally.

The schedule estimate for the repair of the fault is not yet known.

