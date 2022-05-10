Rail transport Trains are delayed between Tampere and Rovaniemi

The fault occurred on the line between Kokkola and Oulu.

Tampereen For the time being, passenger trains between Rovaniemi and Rovaniemi are clearly behind schedule due to a system failure in the railway infrastructure. Trains on the Tampere – Oulu – Rovaniemi line will be delayed by about 60–150 minutes, Fintraffic’s railway traffic center announced after 7.30 pm.

The fault occurred on the line between Kokkola and Oulu.

The Finnish Rail Administration reported that an accurate estimate of the duration of the rectification has not yet been received from the railway maintenance.