Rail transport | The disturbance interrupted train traffic on Seinäjoki

The trains between Seinäjoki and Vaasa were replaced by buses.

7.8. 20:44 | Updated 0:12

Train service was interrupted in Seinäjoki due to a system failure of the railway infrastructure, Fintraffic’s rail traffic center announced on Monday evening at eight o’clock.

According to VR, the situation affected all long-distance trains arriving and departing from Seinäjoki. The trains between Seinäjoki and Vaasa were replaced by buses.

Train traffic started to resume at nine o’clock in the evening. The Rail Traffic Center announced at that time on Monday evening that part of the trains could be driven through the station in the direction of Tampere and Kokkola.

Two trains were able to depart from Seinäjoki station before nine in the evening, despite the fault, the traffic manager of Fintraffic’s rail traffic center Mari Helander told STT on Monday evening.

“One of the trains went from the north in the direction of Helsinki and the other from Seinäjoki to the north,” he stated.

The trains in question were about an hour behind schedule.

Train service continued late into the evening on Seinäjoki slowly, because due to a system failure, the gears had to be turned manually.

According to Helander, trains passing through Seinäjoki should be prepared for big delays if the repair of the fault takes longer.

According to the rail traffic center, there was still no estimate for the repair completion schedule as of 9 o’clock Monday evening.

According to Helander, train services were suspended in the country at half past eight in the evening.

The story was completely updated and supplemented on August 8. at 0:06.