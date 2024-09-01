Rail transport | Riihimäki’s old water tower is burning, train traffic has stopped

Train service At Riihimäki, there has been an interruption due to a fire in the water tower next to the main line, both VR and Finntraffic’s Rail Traffic Center announced around 10 p.m. Sunday evening.

Due to the extinguishing works, the current has been cut from the overhead wires of the railway line, which affects train traffic. Finntraffic did not have an estimate on the duration of the extinguishing works.

The news is updated.