Genoa – “Le new fares proposed by the Region on the Cinque Terre Express (click here for the article, ed.) to manage overtourism and guarantee additional services to the citizens of the territories, and of Liguria more generally, do not in any way put investments in the Park area at risk”. We read this in a note from the Liguria Region which responds to the controversies that have emerged in recent days (click here for the article) regarding rail transport in the Cinque Terre area.

“On the contrary, the expected sales mechanism the one linked to the Park Charter currently in force will remain – continues the note -, obviously without prejudice to the renewal of the existing commercial agreement between the Railways and the Park Authority. Not only that: the proposal contains one and a half million in direct investments financed every year by the Region to the municipalities involved, as well as a series of additional discounts for citizens. On the other hand, the desire to invest in the Cinque Terre should appear clear from the huge investments made by the Liguria Region on the Via dell’Amore, which will be fully usable again from next summer and from the further investments being studied to restore the usability of other paths that are currently unusable” .

“Given the desire to resolve ancient and often neglected local problems – added Transport Councilor Augusto Sartori – any controversy on the part of political exponents whose past inertia has contributed to worsening those same problems appear not only specious, but even laughable”.