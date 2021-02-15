Rail transport Raide-Joker’s work started in Patterimäki: trees are now felled at the eastern end of the tunnel

The western end of the tunnel is awaiting a decision from the Supreme Administrative Court.

Logging The light rail line at the Raide-Joker tunnel site in Pajamäki’s Patterimäki starts today, Monday. Trees fall at the eastern end of the tunnel, where there are no sightings of flying squirrels.

The City of Helsinki’s environmental inspector conducted a new terrain inspection at the eastern end of the tunnel last week and found no signs of flying squirrels.

At the western end of the tunnel near the Espoo border, the trees will not be touched due to the enforcement ban.

Raide-Joker’s construction work in Patterimäki has been suspended for a long time. The residents’ association Pajamäki Society and the Pro Nature Association have applied for a ban on felling trees in Patterimäki Park, as flying squirrel papanas have been found in the area.

In December, the Helsinki Administrative Court decided that the conditions for granting an exemption in the flying squirrel area were met, ie Raide-Jokeri was allowed to continue construction in the area. At the beginning of January, the Pajamäki Society and Pro Nature submitted an application for a permit to the Supreme Administrative Court.

Tree felling after that, the construction of the eastern end of the tunnel continues with the removal of topsoil and rock excavation. According to the builders, the construction of the mouth at the eastern end is more laborious than at the western end.

“At the eastern end, the hill is gentler than at the western end, and therefore there is more to dig. The concrete tunnel will have to be built about 70 meters, ”says the customer’s project manager Juha Saarikoski.

To avoid further delays, work is desired to begin before construction of the west end is possible. According to Saarikoski, all the flexibility funds in the schedule have already been eaten up due to complaints.

“If the court’s decision stretches into late summer and neither mouth has been started, there will no longer be enough time. We are still on a critical path, ”says Saarikoski.

The tunnel was excavated through the Arinatie sand silo without openings last year, but the construction of the tunnel for traffic use will take about two years.

Raide-Joker’s traffic is scheduled to start in June 2024.