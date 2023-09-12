Rail transport | Raide-Jokeri derailed during a test drive in Viikki

The accident happened in the evening before 10:30 on Viikintie, says a HS reader who witnessed the event from his window.

Raide-Joker’s i.e. the tram of express tram line 15 derailed during its test run and crashed into an electric pole on Monday in Viikki.

The incident was witnessed from the window of his apartment by a HS reader who lives along Viikintie.

The traffic in the Helsinki region also had preliminary information about the accident before ten in the evening, he said Anton Aaltonen About HSL’s communication.

HSL, Kaupunkiliikenne Oy and the Raide-Jokeri alliance are scheduled to inform on Tuesday, because the actual traffic is supposed to start.

The news is updated.