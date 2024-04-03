Rail transport | Problems with train traffic, several trains late

VR says on its website that weather conditions will delay train traffic in Tikkurila by about 30-60 minutes in both directions.

In train traffic there have been problems on wednesday.

From VR's communication, HS was told a little after half past ten in the morning that the reason is a safety device failure at the Tikkurila railway station, and the trains pass by the station one at a time. The communication also said that the weather conditions in the morning will make the situation even more difficult.

In local traffic, several K-trains have been cancelled, and K- and I-train services have been reduced. of HSL websites according to the report, the cause is a gear failure, and the situation is estimated to last until noon.