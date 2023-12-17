Rail transport | Problems in the operation of the express train, will probably last until Monday morning

It is possible that the fault is related to the magnetic shielding, which is intended to reduce electrical disturbances to Viikki science campus equipment.

Power failure has stopped the express tram or Raide-Joker traffic between Oulunkylä and Itäkeskus on Sunday, informs the operator Pääkaupunkiseudun Kaupunkiliken oy.

The company estimates that the fault will probably not be fully repaired by the time traffic starts on Monday morning. Currently, the express tram runs every 15 minutes between Keilaniemi and Oulunkylä.

HSL has organized a substitute service between Oulunkylä and Itäkeskus with bus 15X for Sunday. On weekdays, bus line 550 operates on the route.

The company as a result of a power failure, the power cut stopped the express train traffic on Sunday morning. The company announced at around 8:30 p.m. that the fault has been localized to the electric cables at the Viikki science park.

The cause of the fault is not yet known with certainty.

The company's track electricity experts are there to investigate the situation. It is possible that the fault is related to the magnetic compensation area of ​​the electricity supply in Viikki, the purpose of which is to reduce electrical disturbances to the equipment of the science campus.

HS told in December 2022, that the vibration and magnetic fields caused by the speedboat may disturb research at the University of Helsinki's Viikki campus. The track has been equipped with vibration and magnetic shields to reduce disturbances.