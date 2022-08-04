The proposal to narrow Finland’s train tracks is “strategically significant”, says Päivi Wood, the leading expert of the Central Chamber of Commerce. Juho Romakkaniemi states that in the future it would be possible to use the same tracks to reach Europe, for example through Sweden.

Part Finnish politicians and social influencers have an open attitude to the EU Commission’s proposal to change Finland’s rail gauge.

The Ministry of Transport and Communications announced on Tuesday that the commission will propose to Finland a transition to the European standard track width. According to the Commission’s proposal, Finland should build all new railways narrower than the current ones and make a plan to switch to narrower tracks elsewhere as well.

Finland’s track width is now 1,524 millimeters, while the European standard is 1,435 millimeters. There would be no need to change the tracks on those track sections where it is not justified for benefit-cost reasons.

Minister of Transport and Communications Timo Magpie (sd) rejected the commission’s proposal and considered it unreasonable, but the proposal has also received a positive reception.

For example Leading expert of the Central Chamber of Commerce Päivi Wood said on Thursday that the proposal is “strategically significant”. In his opinion, Finland’s logistical position changed when Russia started a war of aggression in Ukraine.

“Finland’s logistical location as a hub of East and West is turning into an end point on the northern edge of Europe. As far as Finland is concerned, the security policy situation requires a stronger connection to the south and west to also enable military mobility,” says Wood in the press release.

According to him, the proposal would bring more opportunities to utilize EU funding than at present. According to Wood, one could learn to live with two track widths.

“The European track width would also make it easier for operators to enter the market in Finland.”

Also the CEO of the Central Chamber of Commerce Juho Romakkaniemi the message service took up the matter on Twitter. He pointed out that the same tracks could be used to reach Europe and Norway’s NATO ports via Sweden in the future.

Also some politicians see opportunities in the commission’s proposal. For example, the chairman of the Green parliamentary group Atte Harjanne write on Twitterthat he would not immediately condemn the new gauge.

“Railways should be built with a perspective of decades, even centuries. It would be smart if we had European tracks. Case-by-case [tapauskohtaisesti] certain things are good to check, sometimes the new one is in place, sometimes the old one,” writes Harjanne.

Chairman of Rkp’s parliamentary group Anders Adlercreutz tweeted that he agrees with Harjante. Transport and Communications Minister Harakka replied to both that the most important thing is that Finland decides its own track width.

“The most important thing is that the solution is reasonable in all respects. And, of course, Finland decides that itself,” Adlercreutz answered.