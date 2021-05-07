Rail transport How expensive would the controversial Vantaa tram be? According to a recent estimate, a project of hundreds of millions would pay for itself

Vantaa calculates that the tramway will increase the city’s revenue through land sales.

Vantaa the revenue estimates for the construction of the tramway have been specified. Revenue estimates have been compiled by the tramway planning team as the city has identified opportunities for additional construction along the route.

The planned 19-kilometer-long tram route runs from Helsinki’s Mellunmäki metro station through Vantaa’s eastern districts to Tikkurila, the Jumbo shopping center and the airport.

According to a recent zoning calculation, the city could raise a total of 270 million euros over 40 years through land sales and land use agreements. The new buildings would generate property tax revenue of approximately EUR 120 million. Tax revenues from construction would be estimated at EUR 35 million.

The potential revenue accrual in 40 years would thus be EUR 425 million.

The construction costs of the tramway have been estimated at EUR 393 million, of which EUR 267 million would remain to be paid to Vantaa.

Vantaa the city does not own much land along the tramway, but in the context of zoning, it can charge land use fees to those landowners and businesses that collect the benefits of additional construction for themselves.

Deputy Mayor Hannu Penttilä (sd) confirms that revenue would accrue to the city treasury specifically in the form of land use fees.

Revenues from land use agreements would focus on the early years of the tramway, when construction is expected to be more intense.

“Experiences from the Tampere tramway and The Railroad Joker look likethat expectations are even exceeded. In Tampere, the revenue overrun has been 30 percent. In Vantaa, the benchmark is the Ring Road, which accelerated construction in 2015–2020, ”says Penttilä.

The ring road was commissioned in July 2015.

From the tram line is becoming a key municipal election issue in Vantaa. Opponents of the coffin fear the large investment will swallow funds from other activities in the city. Proponents, on the other hand, refer to the positive experiences of the ring road.

Preliminary calculations that are positive for the tramway have been criticized, among other things, for the fact that it is quite impossible to separate the effects of the tramway from the effects of the Ring Road in Tikkurila and Aviapolis. These two areas are considered key areas for development in the tram plan.

Penttiläk also admits this.

“You can’t tell the effects of the Ring Road and the tram, it’s a whole. However, recent messages from the builders say that the tram route is interesting, ”says Penttilä.

The same has been communicated by the Mayor of Vantaa Ritva Viljanen (sd) previously.

Tram line construction costs will not be specified until the track plan is completed. The city has not raised the estimate from 393 million a year and a half ago, although the cost estimate for the Tikkurila tunnel has just been raised by 15 million.

The tram line runs under the latest line from Jokiniemi to Ratakuja under the main line.

Raide-Joker’s cost calculations during construction have been used in the preparation of Vantaa. The kilometer cost of the Vantaa tram has been calculated to be more than five percent higher than in Raide-Joker.

From the hand The cost of building a tramway to Vantaa, which lives in the mouth, is critical, as the expenses are front-loaded and the revenues are long-term.

The latest calculation looks at the 2030 budget. The construction of the tramway could take place in 2024–2028 if the council makes a construction decision after two years.

In 2030, traffic would thus be in full swing and construction-time loans would be repaid by € 15.8 million annually. The amount of the loan repayments is based on a loan interest rate of approximately 2%.

The city estimates that in 2030, land use agreements would generate revenues of about 17.6 million euros and an increase in tax revenues of 2.7 million.

Tramway traffic costs would be offset by the infrastructure charges that Helsinki Region Transport (HSL) would pay under the agreements.

With this calculation, in 2030 the city of Vantaa could have a plus of 5.2 million euros in its tram project.