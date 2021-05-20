Thursday, May 20, 2021
Rail transport Heavy rain damaged the track structures in the Jyväskylä railway yard, passenger trains will be replaced by buses between Jyväskylä and Pieksämäki

May 20, 2021
It is estimated from the Finnish Rail Traffic Center that the disruption can last at least to this day.

Helsinki

For the time being, passenger trains will be replaced by buses between Jyväskylä and Pieksämäki due to the disruption of rail traffic, says Fintraffic’s railway traffic center. According to the Finnish Rail Traffic Center, yesterday’s heavy rain damaged the track structures at the eastern end of the Jyväskylä yard, and the damage prevents trains from operating.

VR: n according to the buses leave the train station and circulate through the intermediate stations. VR asks passengers to note that the travel time of a bus is longer than that of a train.

It is estimated from the Finnish Rail Traffic Center that the disruption can last at least to this day. However, the duration of the disturbance becomes more precise when the damage can be assessed more accurately.

