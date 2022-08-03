Finland and other EU countries have the option to opt out of the unification of track widths if it does not make economic sense, says Pablo Fabregas Martinez, assistant to the EU Transport Commissioner.

Transport- and Minister of Communications Timo Magpie (sd) commented on Tuesday the EU Commission’s demand to standardize the track width of the rail network of the EU countries to the European width of 1,435 millimeters. In Haraka’s opinion, the demand is unreasonable, as the change would not be financially viable.

Finland’s track width is 1,524 millimeters, i.e. clearly wider than the European track width and compatible with, for example, Russia’s 1,520 millimeter width.

Read more: The EU Commission proposes that Finland build new railways with a different track width than the current ones

EU Transport Commissioner Adina Văleanin assistant responsible for many transport and infrastructure projects Pablo Fabregas Martinez member countries have the option to opt out of the unification of track gauges if they have a compelling enough reason to do so.

“The countries must do an analysis of the economic benefits, which will find out whether the change makes sense or not,” he says.

of Martinez according to the plan, the plan has already been valid before, but the purpose of the updated proposal at the end of July is to speed up the implementation of the rail project.

Martinez admits that the situation in Finland is “of a special quality”.

“Finland is a little different compared to other EU countries, because [sen rataverkko] is almost isolated except for the line in the north.”

The draft regulation states that by the end of 2050, the rail infrastructure of the network must have a track width of 1,435 millimeters on the new tracks, except if the new track extends a network whose track width is different and separate from the Union’s main tracks.

The Ministry of Transport and Communications estimates that the requirement would apply, for example, to the rail sections planned by the Suomi-rata project company and the Itärata project company.

Speeding up the reason is the war in Ukraine. When Ukraine’s grain transport in the Black Sea was stopped by sea mines and warships, grain began to be transported via railways to Europe. However, Ukraine has a different track width than neighboring countries, so grain has to be moved from one train to another. This slows down transport even more.

However, there is also a longer-term reason for unifying the track widths: the TEN-T network (Trans-European Transport Network) planned by the European Commission would guarantee that in the future it would be possible to build a railway connection, for example From Helsinki to Tallinn or from Turku to Stockholm.

“Maybe the really long-term plan is to connect Finland to continental Europe or the Baltics, and then all of this is needed,” says Martinez.

“It’s a really futuristic project.”

Ireland’s track width also differs from the rest of Europe, but the commission does not propose changes to it, as there are no land connections from the island nation to the rest of the continent.

According to Martinez, the purpose is to first organize a pilot phase for certain countries.