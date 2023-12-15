Rail transport | Delays and cancellations on R-trains and long-distance traffic due to damage

The delay of train traffic is approximately 10–40 minutes.

In train traffic there are delays in the capital region on commuter R-trains and on long-distance trains heading to Tampere, informs Fintraffic.

According to Fintraffic's estimate, the trains are delayed by around 10 to 40 minutes. In addition, some trains have to be cancelled.

The reason for the delays is damage to the electric track, which is why only one track is in use on the main line between Jokela and Kerava. There is still no information about the schedule for fixing the fault as of 7:30 Friday morning.

According to Fintraffic, the fault does not affect trains in the direction of Lahti and K-trains and Kehärada trains run normally.